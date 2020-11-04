Toronto Police identify victim found inside parked vehicle

The identity of a male victim, found inside a parked vehicle for 10 days, has been revealed.

As part of their ongoing suspicious death investigation, Toronto Police have confirmed 27-year-old Qais Noori of Oshawa, was the victim found inside the vehicle at 35 St. Dennis Drive, south of Eglinton near the DVP, just after 4 p.m. on October 31st.

Police contend the vehicle, described as a black two-door sedan, entered the rear parking lot of a building on October 21st and remained there until it was found Halloween night.

According to police, some residents of the building became suspicious of the vehicle and discovered the body of the victim inside.

He was wearing black sweatpants, a black long-sleeve shirt, and a green jacket with brown fur around the collar.

Police are looking to speak with any person who interacted with the victim after October 19th or anyone who has information surrounding the circumstances of his death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.