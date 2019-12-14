Toronto Police identify victim of deadly 2-alarm fire Wednesday in Rexdale

Toronto Police have identified the woman who died in a 2-alarm fire Wednesday in Rexdale.

She's been identified as 61 year-old Yvonne Bachelor-Vassell of Toronto.

On Thursday, December 12th - the day after the fire - investigators reported that they believed it had been deliberately set.

Bachelor-Vassell was discovered dead inside a two storey home near Highway 27 and Rexdale Boulevard.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 11 Stallion Place around 9:30 Wednesday night.

The heat was so intense that it melted some of the firefighters helmets and damaged some of their protective gear.

The heat even melted a shed at the back of the home.

One firefighter was taken to hospital for assessment after suffering minor injuries due to the extreme heat.

A 24 year-old man was later arrested and charged with arson.

The accused has been identified as Joel Vassell and is believed to be the victim's son.

Neighbours told our media partner CP24, shortly after the fire, that there had previously been domestic incidents at the home.

Meanwhile, investigators are waiting for final reports from the Ontario Fire Marshall's Office and post-mortem examination results.



With files from the Toronto Police Service