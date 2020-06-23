Toronto Police investigating hate crime at Michael Garon Hospital

Toronto Police say they are now investigating the discovery of two nooses at a construction site in East York, as a hate crime.

The discovery was made back on June 10th, at Michael Garon Hospital at Coxwell and Mortimer, by construction crews working on the new hospital .

On Tuesday, Toronto Police told NEWSTALK 1010, the incident is now being investigated as a hate crome and that the Hate Crime Unit is working with officers at 55 division.

So far there haven't been any arrests and no suspects identified, but statements have been taken and both the construction company, Ellis Don and the hospital staff have been extremely helpful.

The president and CEO of the hospital, Sarah Downey, also released a message.

"Last week, EllisDon notified the hospital that they reached out to Toronto Police to investigate a possible hate crime. On Wednesday June 10, 2020, two construction workers reported finding a despicable symbol of racism at the site of the hospital’s redevelopment project.

I am absolutely disgusted and appalled by these overt racist actions so close to home.

I want to express my gratitude to the construction workers and the EllisDon leadership team for their quick actions to contact police immediately after employees informed them about the possible hate crime. We are doing everything we can to support EllisDon and Toronto Police in their investigation. Because of their swift actions, Toronto Police began their investigation quickly; our hope is that this expediency will help the police identify and prosecute whomever is responsible for this."

A statement was also released by Geoff Smith, EllisDon’s President & CEO.

“I am appalled and outraged at the hateful and racist actions that took place at one of our construction sites. This will not be tolerated, not now, not ever. We will work with Toronto Police Services, with every resource we can muster, to identify the guilty individual or individuals and ensure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent, and never allowed to participate in our industry again. We have worked extremely hard to ensure a culture and environment that allows people to work free of discrimination and intolerance. Obviously there is more work to be done; and I know I speak for the entire industry when I say that we do not intend to rest until this kind of behavior is eradicated entirely.”

"This type of behaviour and intolerance will never be permitted on an EllisDon jobsite or office. We are cooperating fully with Toronto Police Services who are rightfully treating this incident as a possible hate crime. These actions are not a joke. They are ignorant, and will come with harsh consequences which we will fully support.

Enough is enough."