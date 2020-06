Toronto police lay more sexual assault charges against neurologist

TORONTO - Police say they've laid several new sexual assault charges against a Toronto neurologist.

Toronto police say the 75-year-old was already charged with five counts of sexual assault in December.

Investigators allege he sexually assaulted five patients at the Wasser Pain Management Clinic between 2002 and 2016.

The accused has been identified as Dr. Allan Gordon.

He's now facing another 14 counts of sexual assault and one charge of sexual assault with a weapon.

Police say he was the director of neurology at the downtown clinic, and first worked as a neurologist in Toronto in 1975.

Investigators say there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

With files from Heather Seaman and the Toronto Police Service