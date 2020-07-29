iHeartRadio

Toronto Police make arrest in the city's 35th homicide of the year

suspect

Toronto Police have made an arrest in a homicide investigation.

On Saturday July 4th,just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for gunshots heard
in the area of Morecambe Gate and Chester Le Boulevard in Sacrborough.

They located a man in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

Toronto Police Service

The 43-year-old victim was identified as Andre Charles of Toronto,who succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Wednesday police made an arrest in the city's 35th homicide of the year.

A 21-year-old Toronto man, Shamar Bailey, was charged with First-Degree murder.

He will appear in a Toronto court Thursday via video link.

But police have issued an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Kwami Garrwood of Toronto, also wanted for First-Degree murder. 

Toronto Police Service

He is considered armed and dangerous. If encountered, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on our Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). 