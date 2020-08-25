Toronto Police now using body-worn cameras

Toronto Police have begun rolling out body-worn cameras.

The first two camera-equipped officers were out on the street Monday in the Rexdale area.

It's the start of a year long rollout beginning in 23 Division.

Cameras will arrive in 12 Division beginning October 6th. A full rollout to all frontline officers is expected over the next year.

Toronto Police say officers will, " turn on the body-worn camera prior to arriving at a call for service; when they start investigating an individual; or when they are asking a person questions for the purpose of collecting their information. A police officer will turn off the body-worn camera when the call for service or investigation is complete or when the officer determines that continuous recording is no longer serving its intended purpose."

It should be fairly obvious if an officer's camera is recording. Police say there are, "lights and notices indicating it has been activated. Officers are trained to give notice as soon as reasonably possible that a body worn camera is in operation.

The force plans to buy 2,350 body-worn cameras at a cost of $34.1 million.