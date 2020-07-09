Toronto police officer accused of submitting false will, receiving $800,000

Toronto police allege one of their officers received a more than $800,000 payout after submitting a fraudulent will.

Police say Const. Robert Konashewych faces two charges of fraud over $5,000, as well as counts of breach of trust and obstructing justice.

The 36-year-old from Niagara Region, who has been with the force since 2008, has been suspended with pay.

Police allege that Konashewych claimed he was the beneficiary of a person who died while under the care of the province's Public Guardian and Trustee.

They say a client representative with the provincial office worked on the file and facilitated the fraud.

That person is also charged with fraud and breach of trust, and both are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 6.