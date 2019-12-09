Toronto Police officer facing charges following arrest back in October

A Toronto Police officer has been suspended with pay, after being charged in an arrest at the start of October.

Police say the officer was responding to a break-in, near Yonge and St. Clair, back on October 7th.

The three suspects involved, had reportedly left the area in a ride-share vehcile.

But the officers were able to track down that vehicle and pulled it over. All three took off on foot, but one suspended after a short chase.

It was while he was being handcuffed, that the Constable allegedly used his taser three times on the suspect, once in full deployment mode, and twice in stun mode.

He's also alleged to have kicked the suspect.

51-year-old Mehrdad Mahmodian, who has been with Toronto Police for 11 years, is now facing charges of assault, assault with a weapon and trying to obstruct justice.

Mahmodian is on the Sunshine List, and made almost $140 thousand dollars in 2018.