Toronto Police officer injured after vehicle rams police cruiser

Toronto Police cruiser

Toronto Police say an officer is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle that was taking off from police.

Cops say they were originally called to an area around Don Mills and Lawrence, for reports of someone with a gun. While they haven't confirmed there was a gun, they say a fight ensued.

When they showed up, two men in a black Range Rover tried to take off, ramming a police cruiser and hitting an officer. That officer is in hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to live.

A short chase was called off to ensure the safety of the public.

Police say the cruiser has "extensive damage" and they say the Range Rover is also heavily damaged.

 