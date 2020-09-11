Toronto Police release images of two suspects wanted in connection to a downtown stabbing

Toronto Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two male suspects wanted in connection to a stabbing incident.

On Friday, August 28th, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a call about a stabbing near O'Keefe Lane - in the Yonge and Gerrard area.

Police say three men were involved in some sort of altercation.

It's alleged that two of the men , then started to assault a 25 year-old man with a weapon.

He suffered serious injuries.

The suspects were last seen walking southbound on O'Keefe Lane, towards Shuter Street.

Investigators also say that several women were in the area during the stabbing and likely witnessed the attack. Police would like to speak to them.

The first suspect is described as a Black male and is believed to be in his early 20's. He was wearing a red polo shirt, black jeans, beige Gucci shoes and a black baseball cap.

The second suspect is described as a Black male, also believed to be in his early 20's. He was wearing a blue hooded sweat shirt, with lightning bolts on it, torn blue jeans, black shoes and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.