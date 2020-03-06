Toronto Police search for suspects in alleged drug dispute abduction

Toronto police say they have not made any arrests in the recent abduction of a 14-year-old boy.

Chief Mark Saunders says the teen was found safe but ``dishevelled'' in Brampton late Thursday evening, more than 36 hours after he was taken from a street near his home.

At a news conference in Toronto this morning, Saunders provided no details on how the teen was located.

Police have said the boy was likely taken as retribution for an alleged multimillion-dollar drug heist executed by his stepbrother, but stressed that the teen himself was an innocent party.

Saunders says the boy was taken to hospital for a checkup, but has since been reunited with his family.