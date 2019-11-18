iHeartRadio
Toronto Police seek missing woman

missing

Toronto Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

21-year-old Irene Grace Nacelo, was last seen on Saturday, November 16th, in the Lawrence Avenue West and Allen Road area at approximately 6:30 p.m. 

Nacelo is described as 5'2", approximately 100 lbs., with short black hair, and dark eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green coat and black pants.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on our Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).
 

