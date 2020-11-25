iHeartRadio

Toronto Police seek missing woman

MISSING

Toronto Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

48-year-old Michelle Lalor,was last seen on Monday, November 23rd at 8 p.m., in the Dundas Street West and Bathurst Street area.

She is described as 5'10", with shoulder length straight black hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue vest, pink shirt, pink pants, and white shoes.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.