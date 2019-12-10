Toronto Police seek sexual assault suspect

Toronto Police are asking the public for help, to try and identify a suspect wanted in a Sexual Assault investigation.

On Sunday, November 24th, at approximately 10:00 a.m., officers responded to a call for a sexual assault in the area of Adelaide Street West and Bathurst Street.

Reports indicated that a woman in her 30's walked into an apartment building and was followed in by the male suspect, who sexually assaulted her, before fleeing the area eastbound.

The male suspect is described as in his late 20's to early 30's, medium build, with brown hair and a goatee.

He was wearing a green down-filled coat , black and white Adidas track pants, and white and red Nike running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on our Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).