Toronto Police trying to link new DNA evidence to 21-year-old cold case
Toronto police say they need the public's help to solve the 21-year-old homicide of a young pregnant woman.
Det. Sgt. Stacy Gallant says police have the DNA profile of the man they believe killed 24-year-old Donna Oglive on March 8, 1998.
He says now all investigators need is a name.
Gallant says a resident found Oglive's body at 7:12 a.m. in the corner of a parking lot behind an apartment building, at 130 Carlton Street near Jarvis Street, in downtown Toronto.
He says Oglive was sex-trade worker who was likely killed by a customer.
Gallant says the autopsy revealed Oglive was four months pregnant with a boy when she was strangled.
with files from Newstalk 1010