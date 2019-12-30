Toronto Police trying to link new DNA evidence to 21-year-old cold case

Toronto police say they need the public's help to solve the 21-year-old homicide of a young pregnant woman.

Det. Sgt. Stacy Gallant says police have the DNA profile of the man they believe killed 24-year-old Donna Oglive on March 8, 1998.

He says now all investigators need is a name.

Gallant says a resident found Oglive's body at 7:12 a.m. in the corner of a parking lot behind an apartment building, at 130 Carlton Street near Jarvis Street, in downtown Toronto.

He says Oglive was sex-trade worker who was likely killed by a customer.

Gallant says the autopsy revealed Oglive was four months pregnant with a boy when she was strangled.

with files from Newstalk 1010



