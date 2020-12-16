Toronto Police unveil biggest one-day seizure of drugs and cash in TPS history

Toronto Police say a recent bust at an Etobicoke apartment unit is the largest one-day seizure of drugs and cash in its history, calling it a landmark operation for the service.

"Typically, a seizure of this scale is the outcome of a multi-jurisdictional project," Supt. Domenic Sinopoli said. "But this result and the disruption to criminal operations is because of good work of one division."

Earlier this year, Sinopoli said 22 Division officers received intelligence about possible drug activity in a relatively quiet neighbourhood in the city's west end.

After surveillance, officers moved in on a unit at 70 Cloverhill St. in the Park Lawn Road and Berry Road area on November 17th.

They found more than $18 million worth of drugs including cocaine and fentanyl, 65 firearms and eight long guns inside.

"It's a phenomenal seizure, absolutely contributing to greater public safety," Supt. Steve Watts said.

Police say there was only one man found in the unit, who had no previous criminal record.

45-year-old Daniel Dubajic faces over 70 firearm and drug-related charges.

Insp. Tim Crone says this will now become part of a larger investigation and Watts said of the 39 firearms they've been able to trace, 37 came from the United States.