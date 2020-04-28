Toronto Police warn of COVID-19 scams

Toronto Police are warning that fraudsters are trying to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They say there has been an increase in online scams.

They include text messages asking for banking information to process government payments, fines for leaving the house, and threats of cancelled services if the victims don't pay.

Criminals are also taking advantage of the number of people shopping from home. They've sent out emails with phony links about "delivery details" or "special offers."

Police say in some cases, fraudsters are calling or going door-to-door offering to do your shopping for you if you hand over your credit card information.

Toronto Police have released a list of things you can do to keep from becoming a victim:

- Do not click on random links

- Do not provide your personal information - including banking information

- Do not install unknown applications, even if you're asked to via email/text/etc.

- Use two-factor authentication for online payments

- Do not use links sent via email/text to access online accounts

- Set up strong passwords for new or existing online accounts

- Back up your work regularly and work offline, when possible

- Use software to protect yourself from malware and viruses

