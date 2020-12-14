Toronto Public Health lifts closure order for Etobicoke BBQ restaurant

The city's medical officer of health is lifting her closure order for a BBQ restaurant after the owner defied public health orders last month.

That does not mean he can reopen his Etobicoke and Leaside locations immediately, though.

The owner was arrested and charged on November 26 after re-opening the Etobicoke location for indoor and outdoor dining three days in a row. Eventually Toronto Police moved in a put locks on the doors.

We've since learned he had been operating without a business licence for years and if he wants to fire up those grills, again, he better fall into compliance. The executive director of Municipal Licensing and Standards sent him a letter at 9 o'clock this monring telling him as much. "Mine was very stern, requiring him to get a business licence at both the Etobicoke and Leaside locations...particularly the Etobicoke location before reopening," describes Carleton Grant.

Since 2017, the owner has been convicted of operating his businesses without a licence three times.

Grant says if he continues to refuse, the city will seek a closure order.