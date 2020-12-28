Toronto Public Health records 2,226 new COVID-19 cases over four days

Although the province will not release its new COVID-19 numbers until Tuesday, Toronto Public Health is releasing new information collected over the past four days.



According to TPH, between Dec. 24 and 27, there were 2,226 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the city.



There are 306 in hospital, which is an increase of 100 over the four-day-stretch.



Over that time period, there were 64 more lives lost to the virus.



The positive aspect is that 2,531 more people have recovered from the virus.



Breaking the numbers down by day, there would have been an average of 556.5 new cases per day, 25 new hospitalizations per day, 16 new deaths per day, and 633 new recoveries per day.