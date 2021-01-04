Toronto Public Health to publicly report workplace outbreaks

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, has announced that Toronto Public Health will begin publicly reporting COVID-19 outbreaks in workplaces.

She says that will include grocery stores, pharmacies, food processing, warehouses, construction, manufacturing and offices.

The information is expected to be posted today and updated weekly on Thursdays.

de Villa says the reporting criteria will included sustained transmission in a workplace, a significant number of staff involved or an outbreak that lasts for a significant duration.

Public Health is also requiring businesses to notify them if two or more employees become infected with COVID-19.

They must also make sure employees are aware of any benefits or pay available to them if they can't work because of COVID-19.

Toronto's Fire Chief also announced that since Wednesday of last week, the city has handed out seven charges and nine notices against owners and operators of businesses such as retails stores and personal services.

20 charges have been laid for large gatherings.