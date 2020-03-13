Toronto researchers isolate COVID-19 virus

A group of researchers from Sunnybrook, the University of Toronto and Hamilton's McMaster University say they've isolated the agent responsible for the COVID-19 outbreak.

They say the isolated virus will help researchers develop better testing, treatments and vaccines.

"We need key tools to develop solutions to this pandemic. While the immediate response is crucial, longer-term solutions come from essential research into this novel virus,” said Dr. Samira Mubareka, microbiologist and infectious diseases physician at Sunnybrook, in a statement.

The group plans to share their work with other researchers.