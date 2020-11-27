Toronto resumes special parking spaces for curbside pickup

With the holiday shopping season now well underway, the City of Toronto is resuming CurbTO registration for local businesses.

This would allow temporary parking pick-up zones outside of retailers while Toronto is in lockdown.

Parking locations along main streets are rezoned for short-term 10-minute parking, making it easier for businesses offering curbside pick-up and delivery.

The City puts blue signs in place to identify the locations.

"This virus continues to threaten the health and safety of our residents and hurt our local, small businesses. Even in lockdown and while we all follow the advice of our public health officials and stay home as much as possible, we will not stop doing everything we can to find safe ways to support these businesses. Bringing back registration for our CurbTO temporary parking zones will make it safer, more convenient and easier for pick-ups and deliveries is a common-sense way we can help," Mayor John Tory says in a news release.

At its peak in the summer, there were more than 200 CurbTO locations.

Main street businesses and BIAs can register here.