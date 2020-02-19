Toronto's photo radar has trouble reading the new licence plates

It seems there is another problem with Ontario's new licence plates: Toronto's new photo radar system can't always read them.

A city spokesperson tells CBC News they've only picked up a small number of the plates so far, but there seems to be a problem with the word, "Ontario."

The font size is smaller and there are some visibility issues, especially a night.

It's a problem because they need to be able to see the jurisdiction in order to issue a ticket.

We've been telling you this week about complaints from some, including police officers, who say even the plate number is tough to read at night.

So far the province isn't budging.

On Tuesday, The Minister of Government and Consumer Services, Lisa Thompson, insisted the plates have been tested and that they work.