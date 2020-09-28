Toronto's top doctor recommends stricter rules for restaurants

Toronto's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa says she is recommending further restaurant restrictions to city council this week.



The restrictions would include capping venue capacity at 75 patrons instead of 100, collecting contact information for every patron - not just one per party, music not being played any louder than conversation-level, and six people maximum at a table.



de Villa is also strongly recommending that people limit their time with people living outside of their household.



However, de Villa says, city council wouldn't have the authority to dissolve social circles, but public health is looking for their support to come up with consistent messaging.