Toronto school boards shut down daycares, March Break programs

Thousands of parents are losing a critical support as Toronto's public and Catholic school boards have announced plans to close in-school daycares to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Child care centres inside Toronto District School Board and Toronto Catholic District School Board facilities will shut down over the same period as schools: March 14-April 5.

March Break camps run out of schools as well as before and after school programs at both boards are off.

TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird says the moves are meant to ensure the health and well-being of families and is consistent with the order from the Education Minister to close schools.

"The whole point behind it was to minimize contact between people, especially children in order to contain the spread (of COVID-19)," Bird tells NEWSTALK 1010.

Other services were also shut down Friday, including the Toronto Zoo, malls, areas, pools, recreation and fitness centres and libraries.

TDSB continuing education programs, eLearning, athletic events, performances, recreation programs are also cancelled through April 5, as permits issued for events in TDSB schools and meetings planned in them.

In a letter to parents, TDSB Director of Education John Malloy says the board understands that "these closures and cancellations will be challenging for many families, especially those with limited childcare options and/or work flexibility."

On Friday, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health recommended the suspension of any event or gathering of more than 250 people.

Peel Public Health is also recommending the closure of daycares in the region and cancellation of camps until April 5.

City services such as garbage, recycling and organic collection will continue.