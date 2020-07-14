iHeartRadio

Toronto teacher facing sexual assault, child luring charges

Colin Ramsay

Toronto Police say a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl has been a teacher in the city for over a decade.

Colin Ramsay, 45 is charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual exploitation, and one count of luring a child.

Investigators say between January and June of this year, the man befriended a 17-year-old girl and they communicated in person and through phone.

Ramsay allegedly sexually assaulted her, but there are no details on specific allegations.

Police say Ramsay has taught at George Vanier Secondary School since 2007, and investigators are worried there may be other victims.