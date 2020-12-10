Toronto teachers want schools closed for two weeks in January, but will the province do it?

Teachers in Toronto are calling on the provincial government to keep schools closed for the first two weeks of January.

But it certainly doesn't sound like the province is on board.

While they haven't said no directly, a spokesperson for Education Minister Stephen Lecce told CTV News:

"Our government believes it is so important for our students to continue to go to school."

"While all provinces contend with rising community-based transmission, the best medical experts have made clear that cases are overwhelmingly not being transmitted within our schools – the risk remains from our community."

In an open letter, several union heads asked the province and Toronto Public Health to move all Toronto schools to online learning starting January 4, for at least the first two weeks of the month.

The letter states this is to ensure schools do not contribute to the spread of the virus in the post-holiday period.

The Ontario Secondary Schools Teachers' Federation, Professional Student Services Personnel, Elementary Teachers of Toronto, and CUPE 4400 - Toronto Education Workers have co-signed the letter.

The unions, on behalf of the teachers, are also calling on the government to expand its current pilot project of school-based, voluntary COVID-19 testing for people who are asymptomatic.

