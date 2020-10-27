iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Toronto to hold byelection in Scarborough Agincourt

Scarborough-Agincourt MP Jim Karygiannis speaks to media in Toronto on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2012. (The Canadian Press/Aaron Vincent Elkaim)

For nearly a month, residents in an area of Scarborough Agincourt have had no municipal representation, through a pandemic.

That could change early in the new year.

Toronto City Council has voted unanimously in favour of holding a byelection to fill the seat left empty by Jim Karygiannis, who was booted from council in September.

That means, the earliest a vote could be held would be in early January.

The city had two options to fill the void; a byelection or appoint someone to fill the seat.

Since the next general election isn't going to be held until 2022, Toronto Mayor John Tory says a byelection would be the proper move.

His motion was supported by all council members.

 