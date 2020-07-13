Toronto woman kidnapped Monday morning found safe

Toronto Police have found a missing woman, who was briefly kidnapped by a man Monday morning.

Officers responded to an overdose call near Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street, just before 8:45 a.m.

The woman reportedly was unconscious.

The suspect, placed her inside a car and indicated to bystanders that he would take her to a hospital.

But according to police, the pair disappeared.

Police later found the car and subsequently arrested the driver.

Monday night police confirmed that 33-year-old Amber Johnson had been found at approximately 7:15 p.m.

A 51-year-old Toronto man, is facing a kidnapping charge and failing to comply with parole.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court,via video conference, Tuesday morning.