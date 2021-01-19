Toronto woman, who lost her job in the pandemic, is now a $60 million winner

For 20 years, Deng Pravatoudom has been playing the same lottery numbers. They came to her husband in a dream.

Now, they've finally paid off.

Pravatoudom, who lost her job last spring amid the pandemic, is $60 million richer.

The 57-year-old Toronto woman immigrated to Canada from Laos in 1980. She says she and her husband have worked as labourers for over 40 years to save for their family.

They struck gold back in December.

Pravatoudom was waiting in line at the bank, while her husband went to check their ticket.

When he gave her the news, she says she was happy and crying at the same time.

The couple plans to buy a house, pay off bills, help their family, and eventually travel.