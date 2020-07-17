Tory assures Toronto that MLB players will be held to strict standards

There has been a lot of reaction to the Toronto Blue Jays being given the green light by the federal, provincial and municipal governments to play home games at Rogers Centre.

Many are wondering, is this really safe?

Toronto Sun sports columnist Steve Simmons spoke to CP24 and said he was disgusted with all levels of government for allowing MLB players to travel back and forth between the U.S. and Canada.

"I wish he had checked in with the Medical Officer of Health or with anyone that could have told him, including me, that first of all there's 150 pages of rules that will apply to the baseball teams and the baseball players and how they conduct themselves," Mayor John Tory told Moore in the Morning.

Tory says from what he can tell, the Blue Jays have been taking these rules extremely seriously, and have to abide by a strict quarantine of not leaving their hotel attached to the Rogers Centre when they're not playing.

"Their livelihood is at stake here, this whole thing could get shut down if people don't follow the rules, and they will be subject to a different kind of quarantine in that they will be in a bubble, they'll get off the plane at the airport, you should see how detailed it is," Tory said.

Tory says this would not have been approved if Toronto's top doctor didn't green light it.

"I think great care has been taken here, and if it turns out not to be a good idea and it's not working, well then there'll be no hesitation, I suspect, on people just saying 'Fine, it's not working, let's shut it down'."