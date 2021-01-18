Tory, Dr. de Villa want encouraging data to make a difference

If you’re staying at home and following the rules, you are in the majority.

New anonymous cell phone data released by the City of Toronto shows on average we’re spending 82 per cent of our time at home. That’s not too far off from what we saw last spring, when that number was 87 per cent.

Toronto’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said those numbers are encouraging, and she’s hopeful that sharing data like this will prove people are doing the right thing, and give them hope that their actions are not for nothing.

“Imagine a city not so many months from now, where we are all vaccinated, but where COVID is at low levels while we get there, we can get there,” she said.

Toronto Mayor John Tory echoed her comments, saying he wants the data to be even further broken down to be as transparent as possible, and to find out why people are still out and about.

“I hope we can use it as a positive encouragement for people to keep up the good work so it’ll get us through this dark tunnel that we’re in and out to the other end where the vaccinations are available to millions of people,” Tory said.

As for what we can look forward to, Tory says plans have been ready for a while to inject more business into the local economy when the time calls for it, and it’s safe to do so.

“Yes, there will be initiatives undertaken to help get the city back on its feet, to help infuse that spirit of can-do into the city,” he said.

Tory added that plans have been ready to go to bring business back with a boom, they’re just waiting until it is safe to do so.