Tory suggests province provide clarity on outdoor structures for restaurants

Toronto Mayor John Tory says after speaking with the premier about various outdoor structures available to restaurants and bars, he's hoping the province will be clearer around what works and what would be considered indoor dining.

Various products have been purchased by establishments, from wide tents to canopies to yurts or indoor pods.

There's been some confusion over whether certain products would ultimately be considered indoor dining, which is currently banned for Toronto, Peel, Ottawa and York Regions.

"I'm hopeful frankly there will be some clarification provided just so that there can be even specific examples that can be referred to," he said, adding the province ultimately has "the bible" on outdoor dining.

Some rules around outdoor dining structures include two full sides of the outdoor dining area must be open to the outdoors, which could technically disquality a structure such as a yurt.

Tory says he spoke to Premier Doug Ford about the confusion recently.

"What it outlined is the need for some clarification," he said. "So that we can both do what is safe and healthy for people, which is most important, but also at the same time make sure that people don't make investments based on any kind of faulty understanding."

Tory also said he's asked Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa for various scenarios to ensure a safe return to Stage 3, including indoor dining and fitness classes.

The city is currently halfway through its 28-day modified Stage 2 period. ​