"There was no personal responsibility being shown."

That's how Toronto mayor John Tory described the events at Trinity Bellwood's Park Saturday, that at it's peak, saw about 10,000 people crowded in, ignoring, seemingly flaunting, the city's physical distancing bylaws.

This as fears of community spread of COVID-19 continue, including 220 new cases in Toronto Friday and 7 more deaths.

Appearing on NEWSTALK 1010 with Dave Trafford on the Weekend morning show Sunday, Tory confirmed he went to the park Saturday evening to see the mayhem for himself, only to find that some of the people he spoke to, some of whom Tory described as "smart people and professional people" didn't seem to concerned.

"Just people saying you know what, I don't really think that applies to this group. We're not more likely to get sick, so we're just here having a bit of relief from being cooped up in our apartments."

Tory also confirmed that despite having Bylaw and police officers on sight, ticketing that many offenders became next to impossible, taking into account the safety of the officers.

"There were people there from the enforcement, but you start to get the point where the crowd exceeds the ability of those people to enforce the law, but I can assure you that wont be the case today."

That's because Tory and the city have beefed up the police presence to avoid a repeat and vows those who don't abide by the 2-metre bylaw today, will be ticketed.

Tory added there were no other issues with group gatherings at any of the other 1,500 city parks Saturday.