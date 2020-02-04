Tow truck 'turf war' flares up in York Region
York Regional Police say two tow trucks were set on fire this week roughly a day apart.
The most recent incident was reported in Aurora, near Hartwell Way and William Graham Dr.
Fire crews were called there around 5:00am Tuesday on reports that a tow truck was burning.
On Monday, firefighters in Markham responded to reports of a tow truck on fire in a parking lot near Highway 404 and 19th Avenue.
Calls for help came in around 7:00am.
There were no injuries reported in both incidents but investigators believe the fires were set on purpose.
It was just over a week ago that a tow truck was set on fire in a residential driveway in Aurora.
In December, there were at least 7 tow truck fires across the Toronto region over one weekend.
Earlier that month, at least 3 bullets were fired at a tow truck in York Region.
Authorities want anyone with information to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.