TPS Board report on race relations won't be heard Friday

We were expecting to hear a report at Friday's Toronto Police Services Board meeting, that had recommendations to the service regarding anti-Black racism, but that is likely going to be delayed.

In a news release, the board says the report, "Recommendations for the Board related to Current Events", will be referred back to the Board's Chair pending approval.

"This will allow for time to engage in broader consultation with the public and the Board's advisory panels," the news release states. "Following release of the Chair's report earlier this week, the Board heard important calls from the public and stakeholders for additional time to consult on any recommendations that come before the Board."

The board says it will be helpful to await the outcome of City Council's deliberations at the end of this month on policing matters.

"The Board believes that it is critical to wait and allow the discussion and decisions of City Council to inform the final drafting of this report."

For better public consultation, the board is expected to announce details on a forum to hear directly from the public on "issues related to police accountability, reform, and community safety priorities."

That's expected to take place the week of July 6, and any input received will be passed along to the Board Chair to consider in his recommendations.

"The many members of the public who have requested to make a deputation tomorrow on this report will be invited to join the future public forum, as well as to make a deputation on this matter... when a new report is brought back."

Read the board's full statement here.