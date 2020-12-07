iHeartRadio

Tradesperson arrested in connection to nooses found at Toronto construction site

Construction of the new Michael Garon Hospital

Toronto Police have arrested a man in connection to an incident of two nooses being found at a construction site near Michael Garron Hospital.

On June 10, police responded to a call in the area of Coxwell and Sammon after workers arrived to find two nooses on their construction equipment.

The construction site is not accessible to the general public.

Toronto Police say 34-year-old Toronto man Jason Lahay, a tradesperson who was working at the site, has been arrested and charged with mischief interrupt property over $5,000, and three counts of criminal harassment.

Lahay's next court appearance will be in January.