iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Traffic stop leads police to loaded handgun, 14-year-old among four charged

York Regional Police hat

Four people, including a 14-year-old boy, are facing charges after police found a loaded gun during a traffic stop.

It was Sunday morning around 3 a.m., York Regional Police say officers noticed a car without rear lights in the Dufferin and Major MacKenzie area.

After pulling it over, they say the officers noticed an open bottle of rum and while searching the passengers, they allege they found a loaded handgun.

The group is facing several charges including carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a restricted firearm with ammo, and others.