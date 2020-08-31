Traffic stop leads police to loaded handgun, 14-year-old among four charged

Four people, including a 14-year-old boy, are facing charges after police found a loaded gun during a traffic stop.

It was Sunday morning around 3 a.m., York Regional Police say officers noticed a car without rear lights in the Dufferin and Major MacKenzie area.

After pulling it over, they say the officers noticed an open bottle of rum and while searching the passengers, they allege they found a loaded handgun.

The group is facing several charges including carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a restricted firearm with ammo, and others.