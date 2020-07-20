iHeartRadio

Transport truck driver charged in death of animal activist

Regan Russell, 65

A truck driver has been charged in the death of an animal rights activist who was killed outside of a slaughterhouse in Burlington, Ont., last month.

Halton Regional Police say there is no evidence to suggest the driver acted intentionally when the truck he was driving struck 65-year-old Regan Russell on June 19.

Russell, a long-time animal rights activist, was giving water to pigs that were en route to the slaughterhouse when she was struck and killed.

Police have charged the 28-year-old man from North Perth, Ont., with one count of careless driving causing death under the Highway Traffic Act, but say there is no evidence to suggest a criminal act took place.

They say they interviewed several witnesses and reviewed video of the incident as part of their investigation.

One animal rights group is criticizing the lack of criminal charges in the case, saying the justice system has let Russell down.

 