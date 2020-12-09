iHeartRadio

Trial continues for teen accused in sex assaults at St. Michael's College School

St. Michael's College

An Ontario court will hear more testimony today in the case of a teen boy accused of sexually assaulting two fellow students at a prestigious Toronto private school.

The teen has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon related to two incidents at St. Michael's College School in the fall of 2018.

Last week, court viewed two videos in which a teen complainant described the incidents to a police investigator.

In one of the recordings, the teen recalled being sexually assaulted with a broom handle by a group of students in the school's locker room in October 2018.

In the other, he recounted witnessing a similar sexual assault on another student in the same locker room roughly a month later.

He did not mention the accused teen in connection with the first incident, but alleged the accused held back the arms of the victim in the second.