iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Trial for accused double-murderer Adam Strong set to begin in Oshawa

Adam Strong

OSHAWA, Ont. - A murder trial is set to begin today for a man accused of killing two Ontario teenagers.

Adam Strong faces first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Rori Hache and Kandis Fitzpatrick, and his trial in Oshawa, Ont., will proceed in front of a judge alone.

Durham regional police arrested Strong in December 2017 _ months after Hache's torso was found in Lake Ontario.

The pregnant teen vanished in August of that year.

In July 2018, police alleged they had found Fitzpatrick's DNA in Strong's basement.

The 18-year-old was last seen in 2008.
 