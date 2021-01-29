Trial resumes for teen accused of sexually assaulting 2 students at St. Mike's

TORONTO - The trial of a teen boy accused of sexually assaulting two fellow students at a prestigious Toronto private school resumes today.

The teen has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon related to two incidents at St. Michael's College School in the fall of 2018.

In December, court viewed two videos in which one of the complainants recounted the incidents to a police investigator.

In one video, he described being sexually assaulted with a broom handle by a group of students in the school's locker room in October 2018.

In the second recording, he recalled seeing a group sexually assault another student in a similar way the following month, also in the locker room.

The complainant did not mention the accused when discussing the October incident, but alleged the teen held back the arms of the victim in the November assault.