Truck involved in shotout in Richmond Hill, found abandonned in Toronto

York Regional Police are hoping you have information that will help them make an arrest in a shootout at a commuter parking lot in Richmond Hill on Sunday night.

The bullets started to fly around 8:15 in the lot near Major Mac and the 404.

Police say they believe the passenger of a white, Ford F-150 pickup truck opened fire on a pair of tow trucks that were parked there.

The victim tried to take off, but slammed into the pickup before eventually ending up in the ditch.

The Ford then fled southbound on the 404.

It was found in the Don Mills and Steeles area on Monday morning, with damage and bullet holes.

The people who were in it, were long gone.

Officers are asking anyone who may have dash cam footage of the shooting, or the time when the vehicle was dumped, to please come forward.

The shooter has been described by investigators as being male, about five-foot-ten with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black balaclava, black gloves, light-coloured jeans and a black hooded jacket.