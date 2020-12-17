Trucker refused assistance at Service Ontario over mask kerfuffle

It was a typical day for a long haul trucker in Pickering, or should have been.

He headed out on his route this morning but had to make a detour at Service Ontario to renew his licence.

It should have been pretty routine but once he got in line he says he was singled out for no justifiable reason.

He was wearing one of your run-of-the-mill face masks, three layers of cloth with a small plastic vent on the side, but was still refused service.

Jesse still has no clue why it caused such a kerfuffle with the an employee. "Her supervisor came out and said 'you either wear the mask, we're not showing you the policy. It's private and you're not allowed to see it." The thing he found ironic was, the supervisor was wearing their mask under their nose.

He was offered a paper mask to wear but refused out of principle and contends they don't fit his face as well because he has a beard.

About 20 minutes passed and another employee tried taking his temperature. "I said if you take everyone else's temperature I will let you take mine and then she walked away again."

He was told to stand in the corner of the office and wait because police were being called. After waiting about half-an-hour the police still hadn't shown up so he left and continued on his route.