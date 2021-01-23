Trudeau and Biden hold first official call Friday night

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U-S President Joe Biden held their first official phone call since Biden was sworn in Wednesday, and the Keystone X-L pipeline cancellation was a major topic.



Trudeau earlier had urged people to look past the new U-S president's decision to kill off the Keystone pipeline project.

He insisted that he and Biden have great partnership potential in the Biden era, particularly when it comes to a shared vision of tackling climate change while fuelling economic growth.

The two leaders spoke for about 30 minutes last night.

A source says Trudeau expressed Canada's disappointment with the Keystone decision, and Biden acknowledged the difficulties it has caused.

Trudeau also expressed concern about Biden's Buy American plan to ensure U-S workers and manufacturers are the primary beneficiaries of his economic recovery strategy.

Biden and Trudeau also agreed to meet next month, although it's not clear given the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic what form that meeting will take.

