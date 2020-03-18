Trudeau announces new money to help during COVID-19 crisis
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will spend up to $82 billion on measures to support the Canadian economy through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money will come through a combination of direct supports for workers and businesses and tax deferrals.
Trudeau had announced the $10 billion in credit help last week. Today, he announced another $27 billion for residents and $55 billion for businesses.
That works out to 3% of the GDP.
This is a developing story, more to come.