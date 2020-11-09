Trudeau, Biden discuss climate change, COVID-19 and Chinese detention of two Canadians

Canada's prime minister and the US president-elect had a joint phone call today discussing a number of issues.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared a tweet just before 1:30 p.m., stating he had just spoken with Joe Biden.

"We’ve worked with each other before, and we’re ready to pick up on that work and tackle the challenges and opportunities facing our two countries - including climate change and COVID-19," Trudeau said. "We talked about those specific challenges today, as well as trade, energy, NATO, anti-Black racism, and China’s arbitrary detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor."

Trudeau added that on these and other issues, he and Biden have agreed to keep in touch and work closely together.