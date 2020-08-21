Trudeau, Ford announce significant N95 manufacturing plan

Putting their political differences aside, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford stood shoulder to shoulder in Brockville Friday, announcing a new deal between their respective governments on N95 production.

Appearing at the 3M Canada plant, they outlined their new five-year agreement to produce 50 million respirators annually starting early next year, with each government committing $23 million to scale up production by expanding the facility.

"Today is just another example of what we can do when we work together and focus on all Canadians," Trudeau said.

In early April when there was major concern over PPE supply in Canada due to the U.S. moving to block a shipment across the country, Premier Doug Ford vowed that Ontario would never again have to depend on international sources to keep people safe.

Four months later, he thanked the prime minister for his efforts to make that happen.

"You wonder why I'm always up here praising him? Because he did an incredible job," he said.

As for the timing of the agreement, Ford said they wanted to partner with the best possible company, being 3M, adding it will also create 30 extra jobs for the company.

"There was some tough times when, Lucas, when you're asking me questions, you know, how many PPEs do we have? And so on so forth, yeah I lost sleep over that, but we came together," he said.

Trudeau added another reason the deal worked is because of Canada's lack of protectionist measures.

"Ensuring that our products can help the world as well, I know that was a part of the attractive nature of building this plant here, to ensure safety for Canadians and safety for frontline workers right around the world as well," he said. "So I'm extremely pleased to be able to announce this today, alongside premier Ford."

OTHER QUESTIONS

Trudeau took questions on other subjects including recent documents being made public regarding the WE scandal, following his announcement that Parliament would be prorogued until September 23.

He maintained that it was still May 8th when he first heard that WE Charity would deliver the Canada Student Service Grant program despite one email showing his office was "weighing in" on a version of the program as of April 20th.

"There were conversations throughout government about that beforehand. But the first I heard of it was on May 8," Trudeau said.

Another email that same day by Deputy Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs and Youth at the Privy Council Office Christiane Fox, says WE had been in touch with various government officials, as well as had reached out to the PMO.

The PMO later said the first email referred to a broader student package and that the WE proposal did not exist at the time.

As for the second, the office refers to another document released by Fox to the Standing Committee on Finance saying she had been informed that the discussions she referred to in the email did not actually take place.

When asked if the resignation of former finance minister Bill Morneau had anything to do with the scandal, Trudeau did not say directly.

He reiterated his previous position that because Morneau wouldn't be running in the next election, it was the right time for him to step down.

"It's been a privilege to work with him, and I look forward to tackling these next challenges with an extraordinary team, including minister of finance Chrystia Freeland," Trudeau said.

Trudeau was also pressed on the timing of the $37 billion plan to replace the Canada Emergency Response Benefit earlier this week after proroguing Parliament, considering the government will be returning with a throne speech and asking for confidence of the House.

"Are you not playing hardball with the opposition parties, forcing them to vote on a speech from the throne and potentially forcing election, with no CERB or other help for them on the other side of it?" he was asked by CTV.

Trudeau said the government would continue to support Canadians.

"I think that is absolutely essential, we are, right now, focused on creating that throne speech and the new plan for moving forward for the country. And we're doing that in a way that is responsible, even as we ensure that Canadians continue to get the support, because we made a commitment to have people's backs and we will continue to do that," he said.