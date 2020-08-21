iHeartRadio

Trudeau, Ford to unveil deal to produce N95 masks at Brockville 3M plant

ford trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will join Ontario Premier Doug Ford today to announce a deal aimed at ensuring Canada is never again at the mercy of unreliable foreign suppliers of personal protective equipment during a pandemic.    

Under the agreement, 3M is to increase capacity at its Brockville, Ont., facility so that it can produce up to 100 million medical-grade N95 masks a year.    

The federal and Ontario governments are each kicking in $23.3 million to help increase production capacity at the plant.    

A provincial government official confirmed the masks are to be used to meet private sector, provincial, and North American market demand throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Ford has repeatedly said that Ontario needs to ramp up production of personal protective equipment given the experience early in the COVID-19 crisis, when Canada was scrambling in a global competition for a limited supply of masks and other equipment.    

The prized N95 masks, used by frontline health care workers, were in particularly short supply.