Trudeau: Give them 10-days paid sick leave

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he'll push the provinces to give workers 10 days of paid sick leave a year as the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

That appears to meet a key demand from NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in exchange for the New Democrats' support for a motion to limit sittings and votes in the House of Commons through the summer.

Trudeau says the Liberals will also work on other long-term measures to make it easier for workers to stay home when they're ill.